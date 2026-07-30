Suns' Jalen Green: More competition for usage coming

Green could experience a downtick in usage next season after the Suns acquired Miles Bridges from the Hornets this offseason.

Phoenix is welcoming in a new member of its starting lineup in 2026-27, with Bridges set to replace Royce O'Neale in that role. The Suns effectively replaced Grayson Allen with Luke Kennard, as both players profile similarly as three-point shooters, but Bridges poses a far greater risk to Green's usage than Kennard. Green still figures to slot in as the team's No. 2 scoring option behind Devin Booker, and he'll be looking to bounce back after averaging 17.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.2 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per game over 32 regular-season appearances amidst an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign.