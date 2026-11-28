Green finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block across 19 minutes during Friday's 113-109 loss to the Mavericks.

Green was a non-factor offensively, and his four shots were far more concerning than his final stat line. Collin Gillespie logged 30 minutes off the bench and delivered 14 points, nine rebounds and three assists, and while Green's starting role isn't at risk, it's fair to wonder what role he'll have moving forward. Green's scoring upside is undeniable, but it's difficult to envision him being a reliable fantasy contributor in standard formats given his recent numbers. He's failed to score more than 15 points in six of his last 10 games, averaging 13.4 points per game and shooting 43 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three in that stretch. It's a matter of him not being involved enough, and not an efficiency-related issue.