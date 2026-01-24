Rockets' Reed Sheppard: Drops 18 points Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sheppard ended Friday's 111-104 win over the Pistons with 18 points (6-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), one assist and one steal in 25 minutes.
Sheppard scored double digits for the fifth straight game, continuing to flirt with standard league value. While Houston continues to deal with its fair share of injuries, Sheppard has been unable to step into a starter-level role. In eight appearances over the past two weeks, he has averaged 12.4 points, 1.0 steals and 2.5 three-pointers in just 21.2 minutes per contest.
