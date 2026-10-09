Sheppard produced 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 19 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Sheppard has shown flashes of his upside during his first two years in Houston, but he hasn't been able to put everything together, and things aren't going to get easier in terms of playing time. Fred VanVleet is healthy after missing all of last season with an ACL tear. The Rockets also signed Marcus Smart and Bogdan Bogdanovic this offseason, plus they drafted Bruce Thornton. Sheppard should still have a role, but it's unclear if it'll be enough minutes to be fantasy relevant.