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Rockets' Reed Sheppard: More competition for minutes

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Sheppard showed flashes of becoming a long-term rotation piece during his second NBA season, demonstrating his ability to stretch the floor and handle secondary playmaking duties when called upon.

Although Houston's veteran core limits his offensive opportunities, the organization continues to value his shooting and decision-making. Sheppard should once again compete for consistent backcourt minutes while continuing his development behind the Rockets' established starters. However, his upside may not be as high with the return of Fred VanVleet (knee).

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