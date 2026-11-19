Sheppard finished Wednesday's 119-104 win over the Pacers with 20 points (7-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block over 25 minutes.

It's been an up-and-down season for Sheppard, but the third-year pro had his best night of the 2026-27 campaign Wednesday. His six three-pointers were his most in a game since April 1 against the Bucks (nine), and it was his first game of at least 20 points this season. Sheppard could see an uptick in offensive touches in the short term if Alperen Sengun -- who left in the second quarter and didn't return after being poked in the eye -- were to miss time.