Sheppard recorded 17 points (5-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-4 FT), a rebound, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 25 minutes in Sunday's 132-115 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Sheppard remained aggressive from beyond the arc, attempting 10 three-pointers, and his 17 points ranked second among Houston's starters. As good as he was as a three-point threat, Sheppard's five turnovers are troubling, especially since he's expected to have a sizable backcourt role off the bench as a secondary playmaker behind Fred VanVleet, who didn't play Sunday due to rest. Sheppard's upside in fantasy ahead of the 2026-27 regular season will rely heavily on his playing time, but his calling card will be his three-point shooting and secondary playmaking.