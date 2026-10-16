Sheppard supplied 11 points (4-9 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 16 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason win against the Thunder.

Sheppard made three of Houston's 17 three-pointers while contributing five rebounds and three assists without committing a turnover. The guard continued to demonstrate his perimeter shooting ability, though his eight attempts from deep accounted for nearly all of his offensive opportunities. He'll compete for playing time in a crowded Rockets backcourt featuring Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson and Marcus Smart.