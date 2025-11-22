Adams logged five points (2-2 FG, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes during Friday's 112-109 loss to Denver.

The Rockets started Adams and Alperen Sengun together for a second straight game, but with the offense struggling in the first half, Reed Sheppard was with the first five to begin the second half. Adams remains one of the best per-minute rebounders in the league, but he's played more than 30 minutes only one time this season, which came during Houston's double-overtime loss to the Thunder on Opening Night.