Rockets' Steven Adams: Starting Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adams is starting Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
The Rockets have elected to move Adams into the starting five with Tari Eason (ankle) set to miss another matchup. Adams has been a strong rebounder in his last five appearances as a starter, averaging 8.8 rebounds in 27.6 minutes per game.
