Head coach Ime Udoka said Tuesday that Adams suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain and will be out indefinitely, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Adams sustained the ankle injury in Sunday's win over the Pelicans, and Udoka added that the Rockets are still gathering more information. With the veteran big man expected to miss an extended period, Clint Capela will likely see an uptick in playing time behind Alperen Sengun. In 32 regular-season appearances (11 starts) thus far, Adams has averaged 5.8 points and 8.6 rebounds across 22.8 minutes per tilt.