McDermott totaled 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 140-131 win over Santa Cruz.

McDermott scored in double figures for a third consecutive game Tuesday, and he also logged his most steals since the start of the regular season. After totaling just eight points over his first two regular-season appearances, he's been much more effective recently.