Shittu notched 15 points (5-9 FG, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists over 25 minutes during Saturday's 132-112 loss to Santa Cruz.

Shittu led the Wolves bench in scoring and rebounds while posting his third consecutive double-double. Shittu has averaged 11.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in nine games with Iowa this season.