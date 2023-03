Shittu posted 16 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 FT), 14 rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Friday's 127-119 loss to Santa Cruz.

Shittu led the Wolves bench in scoring and rebounds while finishing third on the team in scoring and second in boards in Friday's loss. Shittu has averaged 10.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist over eight games with Iowa.