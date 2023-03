Shittu tallied 12 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 FT), 21 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal over 27 minutes during Monday's 124-97 loss to Birmingham.

Shittu led all players in Monday's game in rebounds, hauling in a team-high rebound mark in just under 27 minutes off the bench. Shittu has averaged 10.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists in seven games with the Wolves this season.