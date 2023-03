Shittu finished with four points (2-3 FG, 0-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 21 minutes during Tuesday's 110-102 loss to the G League Ignite.

Shittu led the Wolves bench in rebounds while posting the second-highest mark in Tuesday's loss to the Ignite. Shittu has averaged 9.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in four games with Iowa.