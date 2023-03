Shittu tallied eight points (2-9 FG, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal over 21 minutes during Saturday's 112-109 win over Sioux Falls.

Shittu led the Wolves bench in rebounds and was one of two players to record a double-digit rebound total, also finishing two points shy of a double-double. Shittu has averaged 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over his last five games.