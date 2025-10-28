Vassell provided 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 30 minutes in Monday's 121-103 win over Toronto.

Vassell has become an integral part of San Antonio's starting lineup, averaging 16.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 3.3 threes made over 34.0 minutes. The Spurs have kicked off the season with a 4-0 start, and in order to continue their success, they need Vassell to uphold his high level of play.