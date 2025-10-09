Vassell notched 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) with six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 23 minutes of Wednesday's 112-107 preseason win over Miami.

After resting in the preseason opener, Vassell got his first taste of live action in this victory. Vassell has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, but he's had a clean bill of health for the entire offseason and has said that his goal is to play in all 82 games this campaign.