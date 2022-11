Vassell is questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to left ankle soreness, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

Vassell pops up on the injury report for Saturday's contest due to ankle soreness and is joined as questionable by Jakob Poeltl (knee) for the game. If Vassell were to miss, Keldon Johnson would hold an increased role within the offense while Josh Richardson and Malaki Branham (ankle) would be candidates to receive more minutes.