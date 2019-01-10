Spurs' Pau Gasol: Probable vs. Thunder
Gasol is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Thunder due to injury management, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Gasol played 20 minutes in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, which was his largest workload since recovering from a stress fracture in his right foot that kept him out for nearly two months. It doesn't appear, however, that the Spurs have any plans of resting the veteran on back-to-backs, but it is possible that Gasol could take on a much lighter workload Thursday night.
