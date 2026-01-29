Castle amassed 16 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, six assists and two steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-99 victory over the Rockets.

It was a strong bounce-back showing after Castle scored just five points in Sunday's loss to New Orleans. The second-year guard is putting together a productive campaign as the Spurs' top point guard, averaging 13.5 points, 7.2 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 31.7 minutes per tilt in his last 10 games.