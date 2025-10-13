Spurs' Stephon Castle: Expected to play Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Castle (knee) is expected to make his preseason debut Monday against the Pacers, Dan Weiss of FanDuel Sports Network Southwest reports.
Castle has been nursing a minor knee injury throughout the preseason, but it appears he'll be out there Monday evening, which will likely translate to fewer minutes for Julian Champagnie, Dylan Harper and Lindy Waters. Check back closer to tip-off for official confirmation on Castle's status.
