Castle had 23 points (9-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 10 rebounds and 10 assists across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 125-120 loss to the Warriors.

Castle extended his hot streak with the first triple-double of his career in Wednesday's loss. That means he's now recorded four straight games with either a double-double or a triple-double. Victor Wembanyama is the undisputed go-to option on offense for the Spurs, but Castle has been doing a good job to potentially become the No. 2 alternative ahead of De'Aaron Fox with his recent play. Castle, who was named the Rookie of the Year in the 2024-25 campaign, is averaging 19.0 points, 6.2 rebounds and 10.0 assists per game during this prolific four-game stretch.