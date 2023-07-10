Wembanyama poured in 27 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-12 FT), 12 rebounds, three blocks and a steal over 27 minutes during Sunday's 85-80 loss to Portland.

Wembanyama bounced back from a mediocre first performance in a big way, scoring in a much more efficient manner. The French big man was able to find his shot from deep as well as in the mid-range, where he made an impressive pull-up jumper early in the game. Wembenyama was a force defensively once again, collecting three blocks and a steal while altering many more shots at the rim. There is some speculation that this could be the last Summer League game for Wembanyama, but nothing has been confirmed to this point.