Wembanyama produced 25 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 32 minutes during Friday's 114-110 loss to the Rockets.

After going 1-for-13 from the floor in the Spurs' season-opening loss to the Thunder, Wembanyama was better against the Rockets, but he still struggled with his shot. Still, came through with the blocks and pulled down double-digit rebounds for the second straight game, so he still had a fine game statistically. Wembanyama's shooting percentages will catch up with him soon enough, so we wouldn't panic after a semi-slow start to the season.