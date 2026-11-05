Wembanyama went off for 52 points (16-28 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 19-23 FT), 24 rebounds, two assists, two steals and eight blocks over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 112-111 win over the Mavs.

Wembanyama set career highs in points and rebounds, and his eight blocks are the most by any player in a game this season. This was his second straight double-double, and as a bonus for 9-cat managers, he finished the game with just one turnover. After opening the season with back-to-back losses, the Spurs have reeled off six straight wins.