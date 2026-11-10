Wembanyama produced 40 points (15-19 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and nine blocks in 25 minutes during Monday's 122-96 win over the Suns.

Wembanyama was the definition of efficiency Monday, as he nearly recorded a triple-double despite being held to 25 minutes due to a comfortable margin for the Spurs. He needed only 19 attempts from the field to reach the 40-point threshold, a mark he's now hit or surpassed three times in his first 11 appearances of the 2026-27 campaign. Wembanyama also made his presence felt at the other end of the court by setting a season high in swats.