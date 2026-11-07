Wembanyama finished Friday's 124-109 victory over Sacramento with 30 points (10-18 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 26 minutes.

Wembanyama dominated again, leading all scorers and posting his seventh double-double of the season in just 26 minutes. He scored 12 straight points in the second quarter to help San Antonio pull away and spent most of the fourth on the bench. Coming off a 52-point, 24-rebound game against Dallas on Wednesday, he's putting together the kind of start that will keep him in the MVP conversation. The Spurs have won seven straight and play at Portland on Saturday.