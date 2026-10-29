Wembanyama posted 36 points (14-25 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and three steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 117-111 overtime win over Utah.

Wembanyama delivered a dominant all-around performance, recording his second straight double-double while connecting on four three-pointers. The superstar big man also contributed five combined steals and blocks without committing a turnover despite his substantial offensive workload. Wembanyama continues to provide elite fantasy production across virtually every category.