Beal (ankle) is ahead of schedule in his recovery and could return to action as soon as this weekend, Shams Charania of FanDuel TV reports.

Beal has missed Phoenix's last five outings due to an ankle injury that was expected to sideline him until at least the beginning of 2024. However, it appears that the star guard is progressing well and could be back sooner that initially anticipated. Friday's matchup with Charlotte seems like a long shot for him to return, but Sunday's contest against Orlando is not out of question.