Brooks did not participate in Canada's latest FIBA World Cup qualifying window as he gears up for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Brooks is coming off the best offensive season of his career, averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 56 starts for Phoenix in the regular season. The 30-year-old also signed a three-year, $73 million extension with the Suns in August that keeps him under contract through 2029-30. Brooks should remain an important part of Phoenix's starting lineup alongside Devin Booker, though his fantasy value remains more dependent on scoring and three-point production than contributions across the stat sheet.