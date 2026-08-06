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Suns' Dillon Brooks: Agrees to three-year extension

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Brooks agreed to a three-year, $73 million extension with the Suns on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Despite appearing in only 56 regular-season games in 2025-26, Brooks had a fantastic campaign, averaging a career-high 20.2 points along with 3.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 30.4 minutes per contest. He's not the most efficient shooter. However, the 30-year-old is capable of producing on both ends of the floor while also providing leadership and toughness. Brooks should continue to be a vital piece of the Suns' long-term plans, so he could see more minutes than ever in 2026-27. He has an excellent opportunity to match or surpass his production from last season, especially if Devin Booker, Jalen Green and Mark Williams can't stay off the injury report.

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