Brooks, who was formally charged Tuesday with driving under the influence for an incident that took place on March 6, is focused on preparing for the upcoming 2026-27 season, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Brooks has been a fiery competitor to start camp, and his teammate Devin Booker stated Thursday that he isn't concerned about any potential distractions. "Nah, we already addressed it as a team back in February or March, when it happened," said Booker. "We kept everything in-house. He addressed the team also. We're moving on." Brooks is in line to open the upcoming 2026-27 season as part of the starting lineup after scoring 20.2 points per game in 56 regular-season appearances a year ago.