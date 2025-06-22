The Suns have acquired Brooks and Jalen Green in a blockbuster trade with the Rockets involving Kevin Durant, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brooks is coming off another solid season with the Rockets, as he was one of the main reasons for Houston's recent resurgence. The defensive-minded forward will now start fresh in Phoenix, playing alongside Green, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. In 75 games with Houston during the 2024-25 campaign, Brooks averaged 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 42.9 percent from the field and a career-high 39.7 percent from beyond the arc.