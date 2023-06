Todd has been traded from the Wizards to the Suns as part of the deal that sent Chris Paul and Landry Shamet to Washington, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Todd has spent most of the past two seasons in the G League will join Bradley Beal and Jordan Goodwin in Phoenix as part of the blockbuster trade. Todd appeared in 30 games with the Capital City Go-Go last year and averaged 6.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 20.4 minutes per game.