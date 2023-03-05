Todd delivered 24 points (8-15 FG, 8-13 3Pt) and two rebounds across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Ignite.
Todd led Capital City in scoring and made all of his damage from three-point range, as he was extremely sharp from beyond the arc. This was his fourth game with double-digit points, though, so he can't be expected to produce at this rate going forward.
