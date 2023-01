Todd notched seven points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, a steal and a block across 28 minutes off the bench in Friday's win over Austin.

Todd was not one of the four Capital City players that scored in double digits in this win, but he still made his presence felt on both ends with his energy and hustle off the bench. He's expected to remain a bench piece for Capital City going forward.