Todd will start Sunday's game against the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Todd will be replacing Anthony Gill in the first unit, and he could be slated for major minutes with Washington missing so many key guys for its regular-season finale. However, he hasn't done much in his limited appearances this season, so he's not a great target on a day with so many other options available.
