Ross totaled 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 25 minutes during Thursday's 116-107 loss to the Clippers.

Ross led the bench unit with 16 points in 25 minutes, making a splash in his debut for the Suns. Granted, the team was without a number of regular pieces, so his value moving forward isn't certain. A proven scorer, he should be able to carve out a relatively consistent role even when the team is healthy. While he won't be a 12-team option, managers in deeper formats may be able to utilize him for streaming purposes from time to time.