Suns' Tyson Chandler: Practices Friday, questionable Saturday
Chandler is dealing with residual pain from neck and shoulder injuries, which has caused him to miss the past two games. He went through Friday's practice, however, and should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It sounds like Chandler may be in danger of sporadically missing games for the remainder of the season, as coach Jay Triano noted, "the toll of the neck thing and the shoulder thing, lots of little things bothering him; it's just going to be day-by-day." If he misses Saturday's matchup, Alex Len and Dragan Bender would likely be the main beneficiaries.
More News
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Inactive Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Game-time decision Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: To rejoin starting lineup Thursday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Slated for bench role Tuesday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Available Saturday•
-
Suns' Tyson Chandler: Questionable with shoulder injury Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...