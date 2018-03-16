Suns' Tyson Chandler: Practices Friday, questionable Saturday

Chandler is dealing with residual pain from neck and shoulder injuries, which has caused him to miss the past two games. He went through Friday's practice, however, and should be considered questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It sounds like Chandler may be in danger of sporadically missing games for the remainder of the season, as coach Jay Triano noted, "the toll of the neck thing and the shoulder thing, lots of little things bothering him; it's just going to be day-by-day." If he misses Saturday's matchup, Alex Len and Dragan Bender would likely be the main beneficiaries.