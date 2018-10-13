Robinson was waived by the Hawks on Saturday.

Robinson signed a non-guaranteed contract with Atlanta in August, which was seen mainly as a training-camp invitation. It appears he was unable make enough of an impression to land on Atlanta's final roster, and will now be forced to find a new opportunity. He last played for the Lakers in the 2016-17 season, but spent last year with BC Khimki of the Russian VTB United League.

More News
Our Latest Stories