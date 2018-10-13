Thomas Robinson: Cut by Hawks
Robinson was waived by the Hawks on Saturday.
Robinson signed a non-guaranteed contract with Atlanta in August, which was seen mainly as a training-camp invitation. It appears he was unable make enough of an impression to land on Atlanta's final roster, and will now be forced to find a new opportunity. He last played for the Lakers in the 2016-17 season, but spent last year with BC Khimki of the Russian VTB United League.
More News
-
Hawks' Thomas Robinson: Gets non-guaranteed deal from Atlanta•
-
Thomas Robinson: Signs deal overseas•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Puts up 12 points in 14 minutes•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Wakes up with 16 in loss•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Will be available Friday vs. Celtics•
-
Lakers' Thomas Robinson: Out Tuesday•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...