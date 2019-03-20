Robinson piled up 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-8 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in the 112-103 loss Sunday to Lakeland.

It was Robinson's first action in the NBA or it's affiliate system since the 2016-17 season. John Bohannon has created a vicegrip around the starting center job, but it's possible Robinson could push for more playing time next season depending on how the Red Claws opt to build their lineup.