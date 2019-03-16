Thomas Robinson: Claimed by Red Claws
Robinson was claimed off of waiver by the Red Claws on Saturday, Adam Johnson of 2Ways10Days.com reports.
Robinson last appeared in the NBA in the 2016-17 season with the Lakers, averaging 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes across 48 games. Most recently, he played for Khimki Moscow in the EuroLeague where he averaged 8.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 15.6 minutes per game.
