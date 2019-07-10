Spurs' Thomas Robinson: Totals 14 points in win
Robinson (knee) finished with 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and a block over 15 minutes in Monday's summer league game against the Raptors.
Robinson failed to play in Sunday's matchup due to a right knee injury, but he looked to be at full strength during Monday's clash. He shot the ball with efficiency on the day and proved valuable on the glass, paving the way to a 93-90 victory.
