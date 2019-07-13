Robinson generated 10 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and 11 rebounds across 17 minutes during the Spurs' 80-72 loss to the Hawks in a Las Vegas Summer League consolation game Friday.

Robinson capped off his stint in the desert with a solid showing, and his rebounding total paced the Spurs for the night. The veteran big man acquitted himself well during his relatively limited allotment of playing time in Las Vegas, averaging 8.3 points and 6.8 rebounds across 14.0 minutes over four games, a body of work preceded by 11.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.0 minutes per three Salt Lake City League tilts. The 28-year-old will hope to parlay the solid body of work overall into a training camp invite at minimum.