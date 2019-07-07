Robinson will be held out of the Spurs' Las Vegas Summer League matchup Sunday versus the Hornets due to a right knee injury, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

The severity of Robinson's injury isn't clear, but the 28-year-old wasn't likely to receive a long look in summer league anyway, given his status as an elder statesman and non-roster player on the Spurs' entry in Las Vegas. Robinson, a 2012 lottery pick of the Kings, last saw regular-season NBA action in 2016-17 as a member of the Lakers.