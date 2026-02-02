site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: thunders-aaron-wiggins-back-to-bench-516926 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Back to bench
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Wiggins will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.
Wiggins started the last two games, but he will shift back to a bench role Sunday with Cason Wallace taking his starting spot. He still figures to see ample playing time off the bench.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories