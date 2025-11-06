Wiggins accumulated 27 points (10-19 FG, 7-10 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and three steals over 27 minutes during Wednesday's 121-119 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Wiggins occupied a spot in the starting lineup with a host of Thunder players out with injury, and he took advantage of the opportunity with a masterful stat line. Wiggins has recorded five starts across his first nine games, and he's come in handy while he team awaits Jalen Williams' (wrist) eventual debut. The recent maladies affecting Luguentz Dort (shoulder) and Chet Holmgren (back) will only raise , as he is versatile enough to fill almost any role needed in the first unit.