Thunder's Aaron Wiggins: Iffy for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wiggins (groin) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pacers, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Wiggins was held out of Wednesday's matchup with right groin soreness, and he's now in danger of missing a second straight game. Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe could pick up more playing time if Wiggins isn't able to suit up Friday.
